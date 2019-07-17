



— A man who was found “wearing nothing but tennis shoes” in a Kentucky parking lot Tuesday morning claimed he had taken a “date rape drug” known as GHB, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched to a business north of London, Kentucky, after a complaint about “a male subject in the parking lot naked,” according to a Facebook post by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found William J. Casey, 46, of Lewisville, North Carolina, who “appeared to be manifestly under the influence of drugs.” He told “deputies that he had taken GHB and that he did not know why he was standing outside his truck naked or how he had gotten there,” the sheriff’s office reported.

GHB, or gamma-hydroxybutyrate, sometimes referred to as “liquid ecstasy,” is a depressant that is approved in the treatment of narcolepsy, but is sometimes misused as a “date rape drug,” according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Casey was charged with indecent Exposure, public Intoxication and disorderly conduct and was held in the Laurel County Corrections Center.