PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Showers and thunderstorms from the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry are moving through our region this afternoon and evening, but will exit most of the area by midnight.
Flash flooding is a concern since our ground is so saturated from recent rainfall.
The rain arrived just before 11:30 a.m., moving east of I79 corridor.
Rainfall amounts so far today range from .25, all the way up to two inches to the north of I-80. An additional .50-1.00 inch is forecast this afternoon/evening, but isolated heavier downpours could drop more. So far, no flood watches or warnings have been issued, but NWS is watching carefully.
Thursday brings dry weather again, but Friday marks the start of a three-day heat wave with temperatures reaching the mid-90s and heat indices (what it feels like) topping triple digits. This will be a dangerously hot stretch of weather, but should break by Sunday night into Monday with temperatures dropping back into the 80s.
NWS will likely wait until this rain moves out to issue any heat advisories/warnings, so will watch for that Thursday.
