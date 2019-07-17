PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The comeback for injured Pirate outfielder Gregory Polanco has been halted, at least temporarily.
Pirates Director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk spoke with reporters Wednesday morning to give an update on the veteran.
“The Pirates are shutting down Gregory Polanco’s rehab assignment due to recurrent shoulder soreness, director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said.”
The Pirates are shutting down Gregory Polanco's rehab assignment due to recurrent shoulder soreness, director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said.
— Adam Berry (@adamdberry) July 17, 2019
Polanco has been on the Injured List since late June dealing with shoulder issues that stem back to a major injury suffered last season.
Meanwhile, shortstop Erik Gonzalez is about to restart his rehab assignment in AAA Wednesday. Also, relief pitcher Keone Kela is slated to make another rehab appearance later in the week.
You must log in to post a comment.