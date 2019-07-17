Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Lawrence County, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Shenango Township


SHENANGO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person is dead and another person was injured in an overnight shooting in Lawrence County.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. along Bryson Mill Road in Shenango Township, which is just south of New Castle.

(Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

The name and age of the person killed is not yet being released.

State police have blocked off the road with flares and trooper vehicles as forensic teams comb the scene for evidence.

Investigators were seen going in and out of a silver truck parked in the driveway.

Police say they expect there will be charges filed in the case.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments