



SHENANGO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person is dead and another person was injured in an overnight shooting in Lawrence County.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. along Bryson Mill Road in Shenango Township, which is just south of New Castle.

The name and age of the person killed is not yet being released.

State police have blocked off the road with flares and trooper vehicles as forensic teams comb the scene for evidence.

Investigators were seen going in and out of a silver truck parked in the driveway.

#NEW: Here’s a better look at the fatal shooting scene in Lawrence County. Detectives are gathered at the end of a driveway on the left side of the photo. There’s also a parked silver pick-up truck about 20 feet up the driveway. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/70riyeoYjc — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) July 17, 2019

Police say they expect there will be charges filed in the case.

