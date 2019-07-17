



Looking to try the top distilleries around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top distilleries in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Wigle Whiskey

PHOTO: WIGLE WHISKEY/YELP

Topping the list is Wigle Whiskey. Located at 2401 Smallman St. in Strip District, the distillery and tour spot, which offers beer, wine, spirits and more, is the highest-rated distillery in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 144 reviews on Yelp.

2. Maggie’s Farm Rum

PHOTO: NICK N./YELP

Next up is Strip District’s Maggie’s Farm Rum, situated at 3212A Smallman St. With 4.5 stars out of 78 reviews on Yelp, the distillery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Pennsylvania Libations

PHOTO: CHRIS G./YELP

Strip District’s Pennsylvania Libations, located at 2103 Penn Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the distillery, which offers beer, wine and spirits and more, 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews.

4. Kingfly Spirits

PHOTO: DAVID G./YELP

Kingfly Spirits, a distillery, music venue and beverage spot in Strip District, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 30 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2613 Smallman St. to see for yourself.