



ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials are on the scene after a wall collapsed onto another building in Allegheny County.

The damage from the collapse impacted buildings located at 967 Liberty Avenue and 965 Liberty Avenue, officials said.

A brick facade fell from 965 Liberty Avenue onto The Exchange at 967 Liberty Avenue, officials said.

The structure at 965 Liberty Avenue was unoccupied and under construction.

Authorities said no one was hurt.

There are no bricks in the street from the collapse.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.