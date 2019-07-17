  • KDKA TVOn Air

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials are on the scene after a wall collapsed onto another building in Allegheny County.

The damage from the collapse impacted buildings located at 967 Liberty Avenue and 965 Liberty Avenue, officials said.

A brick facade fell from 965 Liberty Avenue onto The Exchange at 967 Liberty Avenue, officials said.

The structure at 965 Liberty Avenue was unoccupied and under construction.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Jim Cahalan)

Authorities said no one was hurt.

There are no bricks in the street from the collapse.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

