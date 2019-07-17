



(HOODLINE)- Curious just how far your dollar goes in Mount Washington?

According to Walk Score, this Pittsburgh neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Mount Washington is currently hovering around $800.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,200 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10 E. Sycamore St.

Listed at $1,195/month, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 10 E. Sycamore St.

The residence comes with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a renovated kitchen and a dishwasher. Outdoor space is listed as a building amenity. Animals are not allowed. Look out for a $40 application fee.

60 Pasadena St.

Next, there’s this three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 60 Pasadena St. It’s listed for $1,199/month for its 1,370 square feet.

The residence has stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and central air conditioning. Animals are not welcome. Be prepared for a $40 application fee.

248 Lelia St.

Here’s a two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit at 248 Lelia St. that’s also going for $1,199/month.

The residence offers an eat-in kitchen, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building features outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $40 application fee.

36 Pasadena St.

Next, check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that’s located at 36 Pasadena St. It’s listed for $1,199/month.

The unit features stainless steel appliances and carpeted floors. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Expect a $40 application fee.

80 Beltzhoover Ave.

Located at 80 Beltzhoover Ave., here’s a three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that’s listed for $1,200/month.

The residence includes stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome. The listing specifies a $40 application fee.

