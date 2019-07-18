Comments
SHALER (KDKA) — A car is over the hillside after a two-vehicle accident in Allegheny County.
Officials confirmed a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck and car in Shaler Township at the intersection of William Flynn Highway and Burchfield Road.
A dump truck is on its side, and the car is over the hillside.
The car hit the dump truck, and both vehicles went over the hillside, police told KDKA’s Brenda Waters.
A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital. Both drivers are OK, police said. At least three people were reported in the vehicle.
Emergency crews are on the scene.
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m., and traffic has come to a standstill.
Stay with KDKA on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.