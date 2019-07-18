PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A person of interest in connection to the shooting death of an off-duty Pittsburgh Police officer in Homewood is in custody.
A person of interest is in custody Thursday on unrelated charges and is being questioned in the shooting death of Officer Calvin Hall, police told KDKA’s Andy Sheehan.
Christian Bey turned himself in this evening in Wilkinsburg on a parole violation, Sheehan has learned.
Bey has numerous drug and firearms convictions.
He pled guilty to DUI, eluding police, and reckless endangerment.
Bey just completed a two-year sentence for those charges.
Bey, recently released from jail, is a resident of Monticello Street, where Officer Hall was shot.
BREAKING: Police confirm person of interest in slaying of Officer Calvin Hall in custody on unrelated charges.
Officer Hall, 36, was shot on 7300 block of Monticello Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He was rushed to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital where he remained in critical condition for several days before passing away from his injuries on Thursday.
Officers were called after a report of a man waving a gun, authorities said. The man, later identified as 44-year-old Douglas Watson Sr., fled on a motorcycle but was arrested by authorities.
That event led to the shooting of Hall. Police sources told Sheehan that the arrest provoked an argument between relatives of Hall and friends of Watson, who accused them of calling the police on Watson.
Hall tried to intercede in the argument, trying to calm things down.
Around 1:30 a.m., shots were fired and that’s when Hall — who was not armed — was shot three times in the back at close range.
Hall was visiting family and friends at the time of the shooting.
Hall had been with Pittsburgh Bureau of Police for two years and was assigned to the Northview Heights Public Safety Center.
