



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Flags are flying at half-staff at the Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial on the North Shore, as the family of fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall begins to make funeral and burial arrangements.

New on Thursday, blue lights blanketed the City-County Building on Grant Street downtown, and purple and black bunting hung from above the entrance.

Point Park University released Thursday that Officer Hall was a current student at the university and was just about to earn his degree in criminal justice.

“Officer Hall got into this profession with the Pittsburgh Police to make a difference,” said Chief Scott Schubert. “I can tell you he made a difference with us, he made a difference with the community and he made a difference in his life.”

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady tweeted: “We grieve today with our brothers and sisters of the Pittsburgh Police. Our prayers are with them and the family and friends of Calvin Hall. Our city is safer because of your life and service. Rest in Peace, Officer”

We grieve today with our brothers and sisters of the Pittsburgh Police. Our prayers are with them and the family and friends of Calvin Hall. Our city is safer because of your life and service. Rest In Peace, Officer. @PghPoliceChief @PghPolice https://t.co/UQV5Rb0Cq4 — US Attorney Scott Brady (@USAttyBrady) July 17, 2019

FBI Pittsburgh tweeted: “#FBI Pittsburgh sends its condolences to our law enforcement partners and family of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Officer Calvin Hall. He passed away from injuries sustained when he was shot off duty. Rest in Peace.”

#FBI Pittsburgh sends its condolences to our law enforcement partners and family of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Officer Calvin Hall. He passed away from injuries sustained when he was shot while off duty. Rest in Peacehttps://t.co/mn4gYIBSXS — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) July 18, 2019

Congressman Conor Lamb tweeted: “Very sad to learn that Officer Calvin Hall died today after suffering three gunshot wounds on Sunday night. Praying for his family & for all his brothers & sisters on the @PghPolice force. Rest in peace, sir.”

Officer Hall was shot Sunday while off-duty in Homewood. He was rushed to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital where he remained in critical condition for several days before passing away from his injuries.