JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police say the man critically injured when a car exploded in Fayette County has died.
The explosion happened Wednesday evening in Jefferson Township.
According to Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services, it was a natural gas explosion.
The victim was taken by medical helicopter to Uniontown Hospital, but state police say he later died from his injuries.
His name is not yet being released.
Just the shell of the car remained after the explosion. Other pieces of the vehicle were scattered around the driveway.
