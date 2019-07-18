



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re headed to this year’s Picklesburgh celebration on the Roberto Clemente Bridge, you’ll have a chance to get your hands on a rare collector’s item.

Kraft Heinz is marking its 150th anniversary with a special-edition golden pickle pin.

The pins will be available at the Kraft Heinz booth under the giant pickle balloon on the bridge. They will be distributed for free and limited to one per person.

On Saturday, July 27, while picking up your pin, festival-goers will also have the chance to try Klavon’s pickle-flavored ice cream bites. But it’s expected to go fast.

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership CEO Jeremy Waldrup said in a press release: “Nothing is more representative of Pittsburgh’s proud pickle past than the cherished pickle pin. We can’t think of a better way or place for Kraft Heinz to release this limited-edition commemorative pin than at the 2019 Picklesburgh festival where pickle-lovers from near and far will be on hand to celebrate all things pickled.”

The pickle pin was first introduced at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair and is one of the most famous giveaways in history.

Picklesburgh will be held from July 26-28 on the Roberto Clemente Bridge downtown. It features food, music and more.

