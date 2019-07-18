NORTH BELLE VERNON (KDKA) — The North Belle Vernon Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to the department’s Facebook page, firefighter Lt. Neil Cope, 46, died Tuesday morning after battling an overnight fire.

Department officials say Cope went home following the fire. He talked to his wife before she left for the day, but when she returned home, she found him unresponsive.

Officials tried to revive him, but they were unsuccessful.

Cope served the department for six years. He was also the secretary, treasurer and bingo chairman.

In a statement, the fire department says, “Lt. Cope was a dedicated member of the department and dedicated to serving his community as well as his family.”

Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all Commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Fayette County to fly at half-staff in memory of Lt. Cope until Friday at sunset.

Cope’s viewing will be held at Parzynski Funeral Home in Belle Vernon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. A firefighter’s memorial service being held at 7 p.m. Anyone who wants to attend should get to the funeral home by 6:30 p.m.

A private funeral is planned for Saturday.