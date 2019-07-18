PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is eliminating two days of print.
Starting Sept. 30, the Post-Gazette will not print on Mondays and Wednesdays, the paper said in a statement.
The statement said the paper, which is owned by Block Communications, is taking its next step in its digital transformation by eliminating two additional days of print.
In August 2018, the Post-Gazette cut Tuesdays and Saturdays.
More bad news: @PittsburghPG today has notified @michaelafuoco and @PGNewsGuild that it will cut TWO MORE DAYS OF PRINT on Sept. 30, meaning we will print for home delivery only three days a week. Unclear which days will go in this all-digital strategy. pic.twitter.com/IqrNr3Nxdk
— Jonathan Silver (@jsilverinpgh) July 18, 2019
