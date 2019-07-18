PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is eliminating two days of print.

Starting Sept. 30, the Post-Gazette will not print on Mondays and Wednesdays, the paper said in a statement.

The statement said the paper, which is owned by Block Communications, is taking its next step in its digital transformation by eliminating two additional days of print.

In August 2018, the Post-Gazette cut Tuesdays and Saturdays.