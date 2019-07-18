Menu
Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Travel
Real Estate Reports
CBS Entertainment
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
News
All News
Local News
Consumer News
Politics
Business
HealthWatch
Entertainment
Photo Galleries
Latest Headlines
Mayor Peduto Announces On Twitter He Will Be Running Again In 2021
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says on Twitter he plans on running for reelection in the year 2021.
2 Children Drown In Swimming Pool In Uniontown
Two brothers died when they drown in a swimming pool in Uniontown.
More News
News
Weather Videos
Weather
More Weather
Local Radar and Maps
School Closings/Delays
KDKA Weather App
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Watchers
Weather Stories
Weather Headlines
Excessive Heat Watch Issued For The Area
Due to temperatures expected to be in the mid-90s, an excessive heat watch has been issued for the area.
Pittsburgh Weather: Remnants Of Barry Arrive, Heat Wave Moving In Next
Showers and thunderstorms from the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry are moving through our region this afternoon and evening, but will exit most of the area by midnight.
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Latest Headlines
Penguins Announce Season Ticket Sales For 2019-2020 Season
The Penguins announced season ticket sales for the 2019-2020 season.
Archer Pitches Six Innings, Pirates Lose 6-5 To Cardinals
Chris Archer pitched six innings, had two hits, but the Pirates still fell 6-5 to St. Louis.
More Sports
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown Videos
Sports Video
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
Sports Videos
Your Pittsburgh Video
Weather Videos
Best Of
Latest Headline
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 New American Spots
4 Events To Check Out In Pittsburgh This Week
Kittens In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 Fitness Spots
Dogs In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
The 4 Best Distilleries In Pittsburgh
Contests & More
Station Info
KDKA TV / News Team
Advertise
Contact Us
Links & Numbers
Contests & Promotions
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Uber Expands 'No Talking' Rides And Launches Helicopter Service
Uber is turning down the volume — and looking to the sky — in its latest round of new services.
How To Travel From Pittsburgh To Prague On The Cheap
Last year, the Czech Republic celebrated its 100th birthday, and Prague — the country's capital city — was named one of 2018's top destinations by the New York Times.
More
CBS Entertainment
KDKA TV
Watch Now
Live News KDKA - Pittsburgh Today Live
On Air
Schedule:
09:00 AM
Pittsburgh Today Live
10:00 AM
Let's Make a Deal
11:00 AM
The Price Is Right
12:00 PM
KDKA-TV News at Noon
12:30 PM
The Young and the Restless
View All Programs
PTL Links: July 18, 2019
July 18, 2019 at 9:03 am
Filed Under:
Carmi Soul Food Restaurant
,
Molly's Trolleys
,
Picklesburgh
,
Pittsburgh Today Live
,
PTL
,
PTL Links
,
Segway Pittsburgh
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Segway Pittsburgh
Molly’s Trolleys
Carmi Soul Food Restaurant
Kidsburgh.org
More Kidsburgh Reports
Picklesburgh
Comments
You must
log in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.