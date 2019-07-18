SEATTLE (KDKA) — Former Penguins great Ron Francis has a new NHL job, in a brand new NHL city.

Francis has been named the first general manager for the Seattle NHL franchise that is set to take the ice for the 2021-22 season.

“BREAKING: @RonFrancis10 will be the first GM in @NHLSeattle_ history!”

Francis is a member of the Hockey Hall Of Fame and has spent the last 12 seasons in management for the Carolina Hurricanes, including the last four as General Manager.

“IT’S OFFICIAL! @RonFrancis10 is the first-ever General Manager in franchise history! Get to know the new face of #NHLSeattle”

The team will play at the New Arena at Seattle Center. Its hockey operations and practice facility will be located at a new three rink facility in Northgate, which is set to break ground in early 2020.

Francis played in the NHL for 22 seasons and is fifth all time in points.

He won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins.