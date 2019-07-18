Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A strange-acting cat is on the loose in Coraopolis.
The Allegheny County Health Department issued a warning Thursday about a strange-acting feral cat to residents that live near the 2400 block of State Avenue in Coraopolis.
The cat is reported to have short hair — with mostly black fur — and a white mustache. The cat has no collar.
In the release, the department reminded individuals to avoid stray animals, which can carry potential exposures to rabies.
Any resident that sees this cat should not approach and call the Coraopolis Police Department at 412-264-3000.
