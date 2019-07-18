PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Wahlburgers second location in the Pittsburgh area is ready to open its door.
Wahlburgers announced in a press release its newest Pittsburgh-area location at The Mall at Robinson will open July 22 at 4 p.m.
The restaurant and bar will feature outdoor seating and a fire pit. The 4,500-square-foot restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner.
“The city of Pittsburgh has been so welcoming and wonderful to us. We’re beyond excited to be opening a second location and we can’t wait to open our doors at The Mall at Robinson” Chef Paul Wahlberg said in a release.
The first Wahlburgers location in the Pittsburgh area opened at The Block Northway in Ross Township in 2017.
More information about the restaurant cane be found here.
You must log in to post a comment.