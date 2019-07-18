



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Wahlburgers second location in the Pittsburgh area is ready to open its door.

Wahlburgers announced in a press release its newest Pittsburgh-area location at The Mall at Robinson will open July 22 at 4 p.m.

The restaurant and bar will feature outdoor seating and a fire pit. The 4,500-square-foot restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner.

“The city of Pittsburgh has been so welcoming and wonderful to us. We’re beyond excited to be opening a second location and we can’t wait to open our doors at The Mall at Robinson” Chef Paul Wahlberg said in a release.

The first Wahlburgers location in the Pittsburgh area opened at The Block Northway in Ross Township in 2017.

More information about the restaurant cane be found here.