SAN DIEGO (AP) – Tom Cruise has made an unexpected flyby at San Diego Comic-Con to debut the first trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The audience in the 8,000 seat room went wild for Cruise Thursday afternoon. He closed out what had been billed only as a panel for “Terminator: Dark Fate.”

Cruise says all the flying in the trailer is real and that “Top Gun: Maverick” is a love letter to aviation. They worked with the Navy for the film, which is currently in production.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is expected to hit theaters next June. Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm and Miles Teller co-star.

Cruise said Comic-Con was the perfect place to premiere the trailer. He shot the original some 34 years ago in San Diego.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)