



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CBS News) — As hot and humid temperatures hit Western Pennsylvania, first responders have a warning about bottled water.

Firefighters want to warn people that leaving a plastic bottle of water in a hot car and direct sunlight can start a fire in just a couple of minutes.

While the warning is not new, fire departments across the country continue to warn the public of the potential risks.

In 2017, CBS News did a report on plastic water bottles left in a hot vehicle in Idaho. The bottle caused the vehicle’s seat to begin burning.

While working outside in blistering 100-degree heat in Boise, Idaho, Dioni Amuchastegui unknowingly made a dangerous mistake — he left bottled water in the front seat of his truck.

Amuchastegui had no idea a small plastic water bottle had the potential to start a fire. But that’s exactly what happened.

“I was taking an early lunch, sitting in the truck, I happened to notice some smoke out of the corner of my eye,” Amuchastegui explained. “I looked over and realized light was being refracted from a water bottle and was starting to catch the seat on fire.”

“A lot of people on his team thought he was making it up,” Melissa Thom, a corporate communications specialist for Idaho Power, told CBS News. “Everybody was shocked.”

But with supervision from the company’s safety director, Amuchastegui decided to re-create the alarming incident in a minute-long video that was posted on the company’s Facebook page early last month.

Other fire stations across the country also ran their own tests.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1424653440934673

Firefighters say to store water bottles in a trunk as long as it’s out of direct sunlight or in a cooler.