



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Animal Friends is waiving adoption fees this weekend after having too many kittens and not enough room.

The event, called “Treat Yourself” started today and will run until Sunday, July 21. It will end at 5 p.m..

On their Facebook page, they showcased some of the furry friends up for adoption this weekend. Will they have plenty of cats, dog and rabbits will also be available for adoption.

Animal Friends say they’re working hard to admit as many cats and kittens as possible, but they only have so much kennel space, especially after what they called an extremely active kitten season.

They say they also recently got 31 cats from a single residence, putting an even bigger strain on space.

Since then, Animal Friends says they’ve been working to prepare, care for and move as many cats as they can into forever homes.

However, daily cat adoptions aren’t enough, so they’re hosting the event in hopes of making room for even more animals who need help.

You can learn more about the event and see the kittens and cats up for adoption at Animal Friends’ website.