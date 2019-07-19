



Mr. Carson

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Mr. Carson is a handsome Dutch rabbit who is eager to find a home of his own. When he first came to Animal Friends, he was very fearful and shy with most people. But, he has made big strides and has become very friendly with those who take the time to get to know him. Mr. Carson wouldn’t mind having a fellow rabbit in his new home to show him the ropes and help him come out of his shell. If you think you can help Mr. Carson grow into the best rabbit he can be, come by and meet him!