Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
Mr. Carson
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Mr. Carson is a handsome Dutch rabbit who is eager to find a home of his own. When he first came to Animal Friends, he was very fearful and shy with most people. But, he has made big strides and has become very friendly with those who take the time to get to know him. Mr. Carson wouldn’t mind having a fellow rabbit in his new home to show him the ropes and help him come out of his shell. If you think you can help Mr. Carson grow into the best rabbit he can be, come by and meet him!
- To find out more about how to adopt Mr. Carson, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
Marie & Sophie
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Marie was found living in a drain pipe with her Mother and brother Berlioz. She is very skittish, but once you pick her up, she is fine.
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Sophie spent her whole life tied outside on a chain with no one paying any attention to her. She is 6-years-old.
Sophie is sweet, but shy. She needs a very understanding adopter who will show her how wonderful life can be and spoil her for the first time in her life. At the shelter, she is coming out of her shell as she is being introduced to the finer things in life.
Sophie loves going for walks with the breeze blowing her ears back and all of the new and wonderful smells. And having her ears rubbed — total bliss!
Sophie came to us with another beagle and is good with other dogs. She is spayed and up to date on her shots.
If you have a big heart and want to give Sophie a loving home, call or visit us!
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
