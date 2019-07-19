PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — David Tinley, 62-years-old of Harrison City, pleaded guilty to intentionally damaging a protected computer for Siemens Corporation in Monroeville.

According to attorneys, Tinley was a contract employee with Siemens from around 2014 until May 2016 and inserted “logic bombs” into their computer programs, which would cause them to malfunction after a certain date. Siemens was unaware of what caused the malfunctions, making Tinley the only person able to fix them.

Tinley is scheduled to be sentenced on November 8, 2019 and could face a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.