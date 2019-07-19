Comments
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials have shut down Route 422 in Indiana County following a coal truck crash.
The truck is reportedly overturned and its load has spilled onto the highway. Live power lines were also knocked down onto the vehicle.
The crash was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area of Shelocta, Armstrong Township.
Emergency officials say the driver became trapped in the truck, but has been rescued.
No updates have been given on that person’s condition.
PennDOT says the road will be closed until at least 7 p.m. as state police investigate the crash and crews clear the scene.
