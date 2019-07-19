HEAT WAVE:Find Cooling Center Locations And Be On The Lookout For Signs Of Heat Stress
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A prominent Pitt offensive lineman has been named to the Rimington Trophy watch list.

Jimmy Morrissey, who was a third-team All-ACC selection last year, is on the list of players to watch for being the nation’s best center.

“Watch the man in the middle. ⭐️ Jimmy Morrissey 🏆 Rimington Trophy 🏈 Nation’s Best Center #H2P”

Morrissey was the leader of the offensive line last season, starting in 11 contests before suffering a season-ending injury in the final minutes of the November 17th matchup against Wake Forest. Pitt won the game 34-13. The redshirt junior is also a two-time All-ACC Academic Football Team member.

