Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– An Armstrong County man was stopped at the Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint carrying a loaded, 9 mm handgun.
The Dayton man had the handgun, that was loaded with six bullets, in his carry-on bag on Wednesday, July 17.
TSA alerted the Allegheny County Police who detained the man and confiscated his gun.
Police say the man claims to had forgotten the weapon was in his bag at the time.
This gun was the 18th gun confiscated at the airport checkpoint this year. In 2018, a total of 34 firearms were caught at the TSA checkpoints.
You must log in to post a comment.