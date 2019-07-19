Comments
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – McKeesport Police are asking the public’s help in looking for a missing girl.
They say Nevaeh Jefferson was last seen yesterday, July 18, just before 10 p.m. in the area of Sixth and Marker Street.
They describe her as a black female around 4 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds.
She was last seen wearing khaki style shorts and a light blue tee-shirt.
Police say she ran away from home after having an argument with her mother.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5105 or at 911.
