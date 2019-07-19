NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have arrested 34-year-old Davion Fullard in connection to a shooting that took place on Electric Avenue Wednesday night.
He is being charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, receiving stolen property and firearms violations.
Police were alerted to the incident just before midnight Wednesday night and when they arrived they located a 38-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a locla hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Today, they received information regarding the case and acquired an arrest warrant for Fullard. He was taken into custody by County Police along Electric Avenue.
He was taken to Allegheny County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment.
