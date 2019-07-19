



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Funeral arrangements for fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall have been finalized.

An End of Watch Ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 20 in the 1500 block of Brighton Road. The ceremony will happen at exactly 8 p.m., which is when Officer Hall’s shift would normally end.

Police say Brighton Road will close from Pennsylvania Avenue to California Avenue in order to accommodate what they expect will be a large crowd. The closure will take place from 7 p.m. until the ceremony ends.

The viewing will be held on July 22 at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 23, the funeral and memorial service will be held at the museum at 11 a.m. The burial will follow at the Homewood Cemetery.

The family has agreed to make the funeral and burial open to the public.

Due to the funeral procession and proceeding, the Pennsylvania State Police say road and bridge closures will be in place starting Tuesday. The Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT say they advise commuters to avoid these areas in the morning hours.

These following areas will be closed:

Fort Duquesne Bridge

SR 65 Inbound in the area of the West End Bridge

SR 279 Onramp to Ft. Duquesne Bridge

Fort Pitt Tunnel and Bridge inbound to SR 376 E and the E. Carson-Ft. Pitt Bridge Onramp

Grant St. Access to SR 376 E

SR 376 E between Downtown and Oakland Exits

State Police and PennDOT advise avoiding these areas:

Oakland Area, particularly Forbes/Fifth Ave.

North Shore Area

Police say Officer Hall was unarmed and off-duty when he was shot.

Someone opened fire and shot him at close range three times in the back, reportedly as he was trying to break up a fight.

Chief Scott Schubert said there’s a lot of evidence that shows he was likely “acting under the color of the law” at the time of the shooting.

Police also said the “net is closing in” on the person who allegedly did this. One man they say is a person of interest is currently in custody.