PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Inspections on the Duquesne-McKeesport Bridge begin next week.
PennDOT announced Friday that the bridge, which carries Route 2114 over the Monongahela River in Duquesne and McKeesport, will be under inspection starting Monday.
The traffic shifts and lane narrowing will occur weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews conduct bridge inspection activities, PennDOT announced. A ten-foot side lane in each direction will be maintained on the bridge.
The inspection last through Aug. 14.
