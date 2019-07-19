PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friday brings the heat.
The hottest temperatures of the year arrive with highs today through Sunday in the lower 90s and humidity combining to push the heat index above 100 degrees.
When you have a heat index of 100 degrees to 104 degrees, the National Weather Service issues a “Heat Advisory,” and our region is under one of those from noon Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday.
This heat and humidity can prove to be dangerous, and you should take precautions to stay cool, in air conditioning and shade and stay hydrated during this hot spell.
There are cooling centers available in Pittsburgh and Lyft is offering free rides to these centers.
Storms late Sunday and into Monday help to usher in relief with the high Monday only hitting 80!
Have a terrific Friday and try to stay cool!
