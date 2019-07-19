PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two suspects were arrested after police said they hit a woman and took her dog.

The Pittsburgh Police announced Friday that they responded to a 9-1-1 call of assault on Zephyr Avenue at Hammond Street just after 3:30 p.m.

A woman told police three people showed up to her door while she was on the phone, claiming they had lost their dog, authorities said.

The people said the woman had the lost dog.

The woman denied the accusation and refused to give up the dog. She told police they began hitting her and took the dog.

The authorities said the woman chased after the people as they got into their vehicle. The victim also told police one of the suspects had a gun.

Police were already in the area and stopped the suspected vehicle less than 100 feet from the home.

The authorities said they arrested a man and woman from the vehicle, and they face multiple charges. A third adult was not arrested after police believed the individual was trying to break up the alleged fight.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.