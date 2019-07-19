PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Port Authority of Allegheny County plans on reconstructing major light rail tracks and replacing concrete pavement in the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel.

The construction will happen between the South Hills Junction and the Mt. Washinton Transit Tunnel.

Officials say the construction will have a great impact on the bus and light rail services for at least a month.

Phase 1 of construction will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26 until the beginning of Sunday, August 11. Phase 2 will begin Monday, August 12 and is projected to end on Thursday, August 22.

Port Authority says approximately 15,000 light rail riders and 7,000 bus riders will be affected by the new developments.

It is advised that travelers expect longer travel time and pay close attention to the changes or delays.

To avoid confusion the following detours will be in effect for the duration of the project:

LIGHT RAIL SERVICE

INBOUND:

• All inbound rail service will operate via the tracks that run through the city’s Allentown neighborhood. Inbound rail cars will be unable to serve Station Square

• Inbound passengers heading to Station Square from the South should continue toward downtown on an inbound rail car, disembark at First Avenue and take an outbound rail car to Station Square.

• Inbound passengers at Station Square will board a rail shuttle on the inbound platform during Phase 1 and on the outbound platform during Phase

OUTBOUND:

• Outbound rail cars will use the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel from the start of service until 11 p.m.

• After 11 p.m., outbound rail cars will use the tracks that run through the city’s Allentown neighborhood and will be unable to serve Station Square. During this time, a rail shuttle will operate between Station Square and First Avenue Station.

• Customers heading outbound from Station Square after 11 p.m. should take the rail shuttle inbound toward downtown (boarding at Station Square on the inbound platform during Phase 1 and on the outbound platform during Phase 2) to First Avenue Station and then board any outbound rail car.

BUS SERVICE

INBOUND:

• The last inbound stop before buses are detoured will be South Busway at Palm Garden.

• Inbound buses will be unable to serve the following stops: South Busway at South Hills Junction; Station Square Station at South Busway Slip Ramp; East Carson at Smithfield. Additionally, Route 44 will be unable to serve the stop at South Busway at Haberman Ramp Step (at South Hills Junction).

• Port Authority will establish a stop at Wabash Tunnel Ramp at the Monongahela Incline (West Carson Street).

OUTBOUND:

Buses that regularly use the South Busway (Routes 39, 40, 41, 44, Y1, Y45, Y46, Y47 and Y49) will not use the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel.

Port Authority also has a Customer Service Construction Information Line, for all customers, that can be reached at 412-566-5544.