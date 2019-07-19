HEAT WAVE:Find Cooling Center Locations And Be On The Lookout For Signs Of Heat Stress
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump will be attending a fundraiser in West Virginia on Wednesday, the day special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee.

The president told reporters Friday he would not be watching Mueller’s testimony and noted that an impeachment resolution was handily defeated in the House this week. He says the vote was a “massive victory” and at some point, Democrats have to “stop playing games.”

The Intelligencer-Wheeling News Register says invitations to the fundraiser in Wheeling indicate that state leaders in both West Virginia and Ohio will be in attendance. The event is being hosted by Robert E. Murray, president and CEO of Murray Energy. A White House official confirms that Trump will be in Wheeling that day.

