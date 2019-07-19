



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Charges against a woman accused of taking a 12-year-old girl to get a birth control implant have been dropped.

Valerie Fullum, 29, of New Brighton, is accused of taking the girl against her will to get the device inserted into her arm.

According to court documents, the charges against Fullum have now been withdraw.

She was facing two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.

In May, the girl’s mother accused Fullum of taking her daughter to a health clinic in Turtle Creek to get birth control, a plastic rod called Nexplanon, implanted in her arm.

#BREAKING: Charges against Valerie Fullum have been withdrawn. She is the Beaver County woman accused of taking a 12yo girl to get birth control inserted in her arm. The girl’s mom said it was against her will & asked police to file charges.

Charges have been dropped. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/TSzvRw6HHq — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) July 19, 2019

Fullum’s attorney, Steve Townsend, said that the district attorney realized that the stories weren’t adding up and asked for Allegheny County Police to investigate. Originally, the investigation was being handled by Turtle Creek police.

County police determined that the mother of the 12-year-old girl was reportedly lying about the whole thing and that the birth control was inserted, but it was not against the girl’s will.

“I can tell you that nothing that my client did was against the will or the consent of anyone involved in this case,” attorney Steven Townsend said in June.

Townsend said that Fullum lost her job because of these charges, and that she was painted as a criminal on local and national news.

Her case is now closed and her next court appearance is now canceled.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.