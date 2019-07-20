



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A large crowd is expected tonight to honor fallen officer Calvin Hall.

Tonight at 8:00 p.m., fellow officers, friends, and family can give him a ceremonial tribute as part of police custom and tradition.

The “End of Watch Call” or “Last Radio Call” is a ceremony where after a police officer, usually in the line of duty, officers gather around a police radio over which the police dispatcher issues a call to the officer followed by silence.

Finally, they announce that the officer has failed to respond because they have fallen in the line of duty.

