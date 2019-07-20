PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A large crowd is expected tonight to honor fallen officer Calvin Hall.
Tonight at 8:00 p.m., fellow officers, friends, and family can give him a ceremonial tribute as part of police custom and tradition.
The “End of Watch Call” or “Last Radio Call” is a ceremony where after a police officer, usually in the line of duty, officers gather around a police radio over which the police dispatcher issues a call to the officer followed by silence.
Finally, they announce that the officer has failed to respond because they have fallen in the line of duty.
RELATED STORIES:
Police Chief Scott Schubert said there is a lot of evidence that shows Officer hall was likely “acting under the color and code of the law” during that time of the shooting in Homewood last week.
Christian Bey is in custody as a person of interest on unrelated charges. He has not been charged with the officer’s killing but police say the “net is closing.”
You must log in to post a comment.