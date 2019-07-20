



CLAIRTON, Pa.(KDKA) – Four teenagers were taken to the hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clairton.

Allegheny County Dispatch says it happened just before 12:20 a.m. on Waddell Avenue during a graduation party. There were between 100 and 125 people at the graduation party before the shooting began.

According to Allegheny County Police, 4 teenagers were shot at a graduation party in Clariton. They say all 4 are in stable condition. It happened around 12:15 this morning at 619 Waddell Avenue. pic.twitter.com/pmW6nKMYP3 — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 20, 2019

The victims include a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl, an 18-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy. They are all reported in stable condition after receiving gunshot wounds to the abdomen and lower extremities.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

“I was thinking, ‘Wow it’s getting closer. It’s really getting closer,’” nearby neighbor Anita Brown said from her front yard across the street.

The shooting happened about one block away from Clairton High School.

“We really haven’t had [many problems] on this street. We really haven’t,” Brown said.

According to Allegheny County Police Lt. Ken Ruckel, most of the party-goers were gone when police arrived. They ran after they heard the gunfire.

A nearby neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, was at home with her four young children when the shooting happened.

“I told them it was fireworks [so] not to scare them. I’m just really, really shocked,” she told KDKA.

She recently moved to that neighborhood to escape the violence. According to her, seven shots were fired.

“That’s why we moved because we had some shootings right outside our door, and now again right outside our door,” the nearby neighbor said.

Before, she would allow her children to have free roam of the street from stop sign to stop sign. After last night it will no longer be the case.

“It just seems like it’s war on the youth,” Brown said. “Even more than it normally is.”

We’re following up on the shooting at a graduation party in Clairton that sent 4 teenagers to the hospital. Neighbors tell us this is usually a quiet street. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/HdpHYmayH8 — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 20, 2019

“We’re trying to identify suspects, and we’re going to enlist the public’s help with that,” Allegheny County Police Lt. Ken Ruckel said.

Police hope someone from that party is able to give them some information on what happened.

“Somebody knows something at that party, and that’s the people we want to speak to,” Lt. Ruckel said.

There is no known motive for the shooting. Police think there could be multiple suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

