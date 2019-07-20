



CLAIRTON, Pa.(KDKA) – Four teenagers were taken to the hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clairton.

Allegheny County Dispatch says it happened just before 12:20 a.m. on Waddell Avenue during a graduation party. There were between 100 and 125 people at the graduation party before the shooting began.

According to Allegheny County Police, 4 teenagers were shot at a graduation party in Clariton. They say all 4 are in stable condition. It happened around 12:15 this morning at 619 Waddell Avenue. pic.twitter.com/pmW6nKMYP3 — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 20, 2019

The victims include a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl, an 18-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy. They are all reported in stable condition after receiving gunshot wounds to the abdomen and lower extremities.

Allegheny County Police are investigating. Chris Hoffman reports that there may be more than one suspect.

WATCH: KDKA’s Chris Hoffman report live



There is no known motive for the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

