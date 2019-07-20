



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today should be the last day of extreme heat before rain and a cold front help cool Pittsburgh off.

Right now, the NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm warning that includes New Castle, Hermitage and Sharon.

There could be high winds and possible hail. The warning is in effect until 8:30 a.m.

This morning, Pittsburgh is waking up to temperatures in the mid to high 70s. The high for today will be 92, and it will feel even hotter with the heat index.

A heat advisory is still in effect and will remain in effect until 8 p.m. tonight.

Showers and storms moved through late last night, causing some flooding in Mercer, Clarion and Venango Counties.

Some people saw flooded basements and there were many roads closed. There have been an estimated 2 to 3 inches of rain in some areas.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Northern Mercer, and portions of Clarion and Venango Counties until 8:45 a.m.

This same set up could happen tonight and through tomorrow morning.

A storm that dropped through Michigan is what’s causing the flooding, and another round is coming from the same spot.

The heat and humidity will still be in place and we will get some sunshine.

It will be a lot like yesterday, where Pittsburgh is waking up to cloudy skies but the sun will peek through around the afternoon.

Tomorrow morning will be pretty quiet until tomorrow afternoon.

There will be storms and a cold front pushing through that will help cool us off.

