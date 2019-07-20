HEAT WAVE:Find Cooling Center Locations And Be On The Lookout For Signs Of Heat Stress
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A Greensburg senior living facility was reportedly without air conditioning while the area is under a heat advisory.

According to Westmoreland County Dispatch, a resident of Hempfield Towers called authorities to report an apartment on the seventh floor was without air conditioning.

All other rooms have operating air conditioning.

An answering service for Hempfield Towers says they’re aware of the problem and will work on it Monday.

Right now, a heat advisory is in place until 8 p.m. tonight.

