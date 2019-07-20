HEAT WAVE:Find Cooling Center Locations And Be On The Lookout For Signs Of Heat Stress
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Family and friends of a young woman who lost her life continued to keep her memory alive at the “Jesse Games.”

They were held at Cool Springs Sports Complex and the back-to-school fundraiser helps children in need get ready for the new year.

Jessie’s parents say before her passing, she loved giving back.

“Jesse liked to do a lot of things, she ran in marathons and other races, she liked to raise money for a children’s fund,” said Matt Smith, Jesse’s father. “We’re sort of keeping that spirit going and she loved kids.”

Each child that attended the event went home with a new pair of shoes for school.

All of the proceeds went to Catholic Charities.

