BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Family and friends of a young woman who lost her life continued to keep her memory alive at the “Jesse Games.”
They were held at Cool Springs Sports Complex and the back-to-school fundraiser helps children in need get ready for the new year.
Jessie’s parents say before her passing, she loved giving back.
“Jesse liked to do a lot of things, she ran in marathons and other races, she liked to raise money for a children’s fund,” said Matt Smith, Jesse’s father. “We’re sort of keeping that spirit going and she loved kids.”
Each child that attended the event went home with a new pair of shoes for school.
All of the proceeds went to Catholic Charities.
