NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – A Beaver County man was arrested after a 17-year-old was fatally shot in the parking lot of a local business.

On Facebook, the New Castle Police Department said they responded to a shooting at 1101 Highland Avenue, which is the address of Scustie’s Super Pizza.

Police said when they arrived on scene, they found a young male lying in the parking lot. They identified the male as Darren Jevcak, a 17-year-old from Lawrence County who reportedly worked at Scustie’s Super Pizza.

Jevcak was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers say they took a man into custody who was still on the scene along with the firearm.

They identified this man as Michael Dbiagio, 41, from Beaver Falls.

He was arrested, and according to police, he admitted to getting his firearm and driving up to New Castle from Beaver Falls and shooting Jevcak as he walked out of the pizza place.

Dbiagio is being charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.