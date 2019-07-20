Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Thunderbirds defeated the Chicago Wildfire 21-20 in the final seconds of their game Saturday afternoon.
Thomas Edmonds pulled in the game-winner with just 11.1 seconds left to put the Thunderbirds on top 21-20.
With the victory, they head to the Midwest Championship where they will face the Indianapolis AlleyCats.
The Thunderbirds and AlleyCats were tied for the top spot in the Midwest Division of the American Ultimate Disc League with identical 8-4 records.
The Midwest Championship game will be hosted in Pittsburgh at JC Stone Field on Saturday, July 27 at 7:00 p.m.
