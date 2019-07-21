HEAT WAVE:Find Cooling Center Locations And Be On The Lookout For Signs Of Heat Stress
Filed Under:Fayette Rental Solutions, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, State Police, Theft, Uniontown

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — State Police have arrest four people in connection to an October 2018 theft that took place at Fayette Rental Solutions.

According to police, four people stole equipment valuing over $3,700.

Danny Bassinger, 26 of Clarion was arrested for allegedly stealing a 3000-watt generator; Devaugn Earley, 22 of German Township was arrested for allegedly stealing a Dolmar chainsaw; Brandy Holman, 37 of Uniontown was arrested for allegedly stealing a kerosene heater; and Ebony Floyd, 28 of Connellsville was arrested for allegedly stealing two banquet tables and 15 folding chairs.

Comments