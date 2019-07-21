Comments
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — State Police have arrest four people in connection to an October 2018 theft that took place at Fayette Rental Solutions.
According to police, four people stole equipment valuing over $3,700.
Danny Bassinger, 26 of Clarion was arrested for allegedly stealing a 3000-watt generator; Devaugn Earley, 22 of German Township was arrested for allegedly stealing a Dolmar chainsaw; Brandy Holman, 37 of Uniontown was arrested for allegedly stealing a kerosene heater; and Ebony Floyd, 28 of Connellsville was arrested for allegedly stealing two banquet tables and 15 folding chairs.
You must log in to post a comment.