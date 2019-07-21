Comments
ELIZABETH (KDKA) – Police are asking anyone for information about an antique bathtub stolen from an Elizabeth Borough home to contact them.
The Elizabeth Borough Police Department shared a post on Facebook saying that sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday morning, a bathtub was stolen.
The police say that someone in a pickup truck drove to an area around Seventh Avenue and removed a 1920s antique cast iron bathtub with four claw feet.
They ask anyone with information to contact the Elizabeth Borough Police Department immediately.
The post also calls on anyone in the community with security cameras to check their footage and “please help our neighbors.”
