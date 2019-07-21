HEAT WAVE:Find Cooling Center Locations And Be On The Lookout For Signs Of Heat Stress
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    4:00 PMWorld TeamTennis
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bathtub, Elizabeth Borough, Elizabeth Borough Police Department, Local TV, Robbery

ELIZABETH (KDKA) – Police are asking anyone for information about an antique bathtub stolen from an Elizabeth Borough home to contact them.

The Elizabeth Borough Police Department shared a post on Facebook saying that sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday morning, a bathtub was stolen.

The police say that someone in a pickup truck drove to an area around Seventh Avenue and removed a 1920s antique cast iron bathtub with four claw feet.

They ask anyone with information to contact the Elizabeth Borough Police Department immediately.

The post also calls on anyone in the community with security cameras to check their footage and “please help our neighbors.”

Comments