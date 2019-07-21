Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Target and The Fresh Market are recalling some products made by Elevation Foods.
The recall is for listeria contamination in two brands, Archer Farms and Fresket.
The FDA says listeria bacteria can be serious or even deadly for some people if consumed.
Elevation Foods found the problem after testing some egg salad and are trying to figure out where it came from.
The recall includes the egg salad and deviled egg sandwiches made by Archer Farms on June 18, 2019.
It also includes Fresket’s egg salad, tuna salad, and thai lobster salad.
No sicknesses have been reported.
Consumers are advised to return any recalled items to the place of purchase for a refund.
