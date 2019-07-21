READING, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man has been arrested in an apparent drive-by shooting that wounded an 11-year-old boy sitting in a car in eastern Pennsylvania.

Reading police say the boy was sitting in a parked car at about 3 p.m. Friday when shots were fired into the car from another vehicle. The boy was taken to Reading hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately available.

Twenty-seven-year-old Cesar Tomas Tavarez was charged Saturday with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangering and two firearms crimes.

Police say they believe the boy wasn’t the intended target. No arrests were reported and police were urging anyone with information to call investigators.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Tavarez and a message could not be left at a number listed in his name.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)