



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s still muggy today, but a cold front is expected to come through tomorrow and finally cool things off.

Last evening wasn’t as muggy as rains came through the area briefly. This morning, Pittsburgh is waking up to temperatures in the mid to high 70s.

The heat index is expected to kick in as we move into the late morning and afternoon.

Around noon today, a frontal boundary will sink to the south, bringing a chance for showers tonight.

Later this evening, a low-pressure center off to the west will bring a chance for convection.

Overnight and all through tomorrow, a big cold of push air will cool things down.

It will be a rainy day with chances of thunderstorms.

It’s 88 today and it will feel around 90. Next week, though, temperatures will cool off with highs in the 70s.

