PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating a hit and run after they found a woman lying unresponsive in the street.

They say they received calls about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle just after 11:30 p.m. and arrived on the 1100 block of Liberty Avenue to find an unresponsive woman. They say she had a laceration above her eye and multiple bruises.

She was given a neck brace and first responders arrived to transport her to Mercy Hospital. She was in critical condition, but since then, her condition has been upgraded to stable.

Police say witnesses on the scene told them they saw a gray minivan traveling in an outbound lane of Liberty Avenue when it hit the pedestrian, who wasn’t in a crosswalk. They say the driver did not stop to assist the victim.

A taxi driver reportedly told police that he and his passenger saw the suspect vehicle flee the scene. They followed it until it turned onto the 16th Street Bridge from Liberty Avenue, at which point they say they stopped following it.

They gave police the license plate number, but according to police, the plate came up with negative results.

Police are still investigating this hit and run.