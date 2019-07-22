By John Shumway
Filed Under:Brad Miller, Fan Arrested, John Shumay, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, PNC Park


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A dare led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man who walked onto the field during a Pirates game.

In the top of the sixth inning during Sunday’s Pirates game against the Phillies at PNC Park, a fan jumped onto the field and attempted to shake Phillies infielder Brad Miller’s hand.

The man came from the third-base side and walked toward Miller, who was at the plate at the time.

Police have only identified the man as a 24-year-old from Central Pennsylvania.

In the police report, the man told police he did it because a friend “dared him to.”

“The person entered the field of play and was placed under arrest,” the Pirates said in a statement. “It is a police matter.”

The Pirates declined to be interviewed for this story.

Per policy, the incident was not shown on the AT&T SportsNet broadcast.

